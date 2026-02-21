JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $191.29 Million Holdings in Ryanair Holdings PLC $RYAAY

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Ryanair Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,176,538 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 376,145 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.60% of Ryanair worth $191,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ryanair during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,160,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ryanair by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 163,875 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,869,000 after buying an additional 41,065 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ryanair by 192.8% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 21,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after buying an additional 14,316 shares during the period. ABC Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. ABC Arbitrage SA now owns 121,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,327,000 after acquiring an additional 21,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Ryanair by 55.2% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 79,784 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,601,000 after acquiring an additional 28,364 shares during the last quarter. 43.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on RYAAY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Erste Group Bank cut Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.50.

Shares of RYAAY stock opened at $64.47 on Friday. Ryanair Holdings PLC has a 12 month low of $38.52 and a 12 month high of $74.24. The company has a market cap of $33.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.13.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Ryanair had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 29.76%. Equities analysts predict that Ryanair Holdings PLC will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 16th will be paid a $0.4545 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 16th. Ryanair’s payout ratio is presently 14.26%.

Ryanair Holdings plc is an Irish low-cost airline group headquartered in Dublin, Ireland. Founded in 1984, the company grew into one of Europe’s largest budget carriers by offering point-to-point scheduled passenger services with an emphasis on low fares, high aircraft utilization and rapid turnaround times. Ryanair serves a broad network across Europe and nearby regions, focusing on both intra-European leisure travel and short-haul business routes.

The group primarily operates a single-type fleet based on the Boeing 737 family, supplemented by a mix of in-house and subsidiary airlines that help serve different markets and regulatory environments.

