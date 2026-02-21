JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $187.69 Million Stake in Lemonade, Inc. $LMND

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND – Free Report) by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,506,171 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 825,522 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 4.69% of Lemonade worth $187,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Lemonade by 195.9% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 157,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,436,000 after purchasing an additional 104,342 shares during the last quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Lemonade by 80.7% in the second quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 571,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,049,000 after purchasing an additional 255,368 shares during the last quarter. Halter Ferguson Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Lemonade by 101.3% in the third quarter. Halter Ferguson Financial Inc. now owns 575,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,828,000 after purchasing an additional 289,803 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lemonade by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 160,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,024,000 after buying an additional 6,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Titleist Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lemonade during the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 60,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,861,680. The trade was a 14.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Debra Schwartz sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.59, for a total transaction of $351,078.00. Following the sale, the director owned 21,567 shares in the company, valued at $1,802,785.53. The trade was a 16.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 250,540 shares of company stock worth $22,007,574 in the last ninety days. 14.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citizens Jmp set a $80.00 price target on shares of Lemonade in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Piper Sandler set a $65.00 price objective on Lemonade in a report on Thursday. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lemonade in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Lemonade from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Lemonade from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.71.

Lemonade Trading Down 7.2%

Shares of LMND stock opened at $57.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.32 and a beta of 2.03. Lemonade, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.31 and a 1 year high of $99.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.22.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $228.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.07 million. Lemonade had a negative return on equity of 31.25% and a negative net margin of 22.43%.The company’s revenue was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.42) EPS. Analysts forecast that Lemonade, Inc. will post -3.03 EPS for the current year.

Lemonade Company Profile

Lemonade, Inc (NYSE: LMND) is a New York–based technology-driven insurance carrier that leverages artificial intelligence and behavioral economics to streamline the purchase and management of policies. Founded in 2015, the company offers renters, homeowners, pet, term life and car insurance products tailored for digitally savvy consumers. By automating underwriting and claims processing through chatbots and machine learning, Lemonade aims to deliver a more transparent and user-friendly experience than traditional insurers.

The company’s product suite includes standalone policies for renters and homeowners, customizable pet insurance plans, and term life coverage with simple online applications.

