JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Position in Encompass Health Corporation $EHC

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Encompass Health Corporation (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,410,335 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,387 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 1.40% of Encompass Health worth $179,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in Encompass Health during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Horizon Corp purchased a new position in Encompass Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Encompass Health by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 88.1% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Encompass Health during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. 97.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE EHC opened at $106.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.47. The firm has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.08. Encompass Health Corporation has a one year low of $92.53 and a one year high of $127.99.

Encompass Health ( NYSE:EHC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.17. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 9.54%.The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Encompass Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.810-6.100 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Encompass Health Corporation will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.72%.

In other Encompass Health news, CEO Mark J. Tarr sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.64, for a total value of $16,746,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 377,070 shares in the company, valued at $42,096,094.80. This trade represents a 28.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised several near?term and multi?year earnings forecasts for EHC (multiple quarterly upgrades for Q1–Q4 2026 and Q1–Q4 2027 and FY2026?$6.03, FY2027?$6.32, FY2028?$7.13), signaling better-than-expected profitability trends. This upward revision cadence supports higher future earnings expectations and is bullish for the stock.

Encompass Health declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.19 per share (record Apr 1; payable Apr 15), a sign of steady cash flow and shareholder return policy; the yield is modest (~0.7%) but supports income-oriented investors. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks maintained a “Hold” rating despite the estimate upgrades, indicating the firm sees upside limited relative to risk — this tempering of conviction may blunt an otherwise stronger rally.

Zacks maintained a “Hold” rating despite the estimate upgrades, indicating the firm sees upside limited relative to risk — this tempering of conviction may blunt an otherwise stronger rally. Neutral Sentiment: Market commentary and post?earnings analysis pieces are circulating (e.g., Q4 analysis and “buy/sell/hold” writeups) that could influence short-term flows as investors digest the Q4 beat and management guidance. Encompass Health (EHC): Buy, sell, or hold post Q4 earnings?

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EHC. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Encompass Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 18th. Zacks Research cut Encompass Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Raymond James Financial upgraded Encompass Health to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Encompass Health from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.29.

Encompass Health Corporation is a leading provider of post?acute healthcare services in the United States, operating a comprehensive network of inpatient rehabilitation hospitals and home health and hospice agencies. Its inpatient rehabilitation hospitals offer intensive therapy programs for patients recovering from conditions such as stroke, brain injury, spinal cord injury, cardiac and pulmonary disorders, and orthopedic procedures. Through its home health segment, Encompass Health delivers skilled nursing, physical therapy, occupational therapy and speech therapy to patients in the comfort of their homes, while its hospice services provide end?of?life care focused on symptom management and emotional support for patients and families.

Founded in 1984 as HealthSouth Corporation and rebranded as Encompass Health in 2018, the company has grown organically and through acquisitions to serve patients across more than 30 states.

