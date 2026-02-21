JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 566,938 Shares of Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF $INFL

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its position in Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF (NYSEARCA:INFL – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,208,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 566,938 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 14.27% of Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF worth $188,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 250,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,208,000 after acquiring an additional 5,652 shares during the last quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. raised its holdings in Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 98,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,389,000 after purchasing an additional 2,797 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 11,020 shares during the period. Copia Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Copia Wealth Management now owns 15,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 3,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 12,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter.
Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF Price Performance
INFL opened at $52.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,274.58 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.02. Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.08 and a fifty-two week high of $52.47.
Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF Increases Dividend
About Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF
The Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF (INFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund seeking long-term capital growth in inflation-adjusted terms from companies expected to benefit, directly or indirectly, from inflation. INFL was launched on Jan 11, 2021 and is managed by Horizon Kinetics.
