Fiserv, Inc. $FISV Shares Purchased by Thompson Investment Management Inc.

Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,148 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $6,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in Fiserv in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in Fiserv by 3,150.0% during the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Hager Investment Management Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the second quarter worth $34,000. Clear Street LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 218.5% during the second quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 207 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV opened at $67.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.80. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.56 and a 1-year high of $238.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.63.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter. Fiserv had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 17.05%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FISV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Fiserv from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $99.00 price objective (down previously from $220.00) on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. TD Cowen cut Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Fiserv from $128.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fiserv has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.58.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Paul M. Todd acquired 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $62.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,060,970.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer owned 24,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,526,111.73. This represents a 228.10% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Adam L. Rosman bought 7,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $63.19 per share, with a total value of $499,201.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider owned 61,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,872,599.15. This trade represents a 14.80% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders purchased a total of 34,900 shares of company stock valued at $2,211,971 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Fiserv

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, founded in 1984 and headquartered in Brookfield, Wisconsin, is a global provider of financial services technology. The company develops and delivers integrated solutions for payments, processing, risk and compliance, customer and channel management, and business insights and optimization. Serving thousands of clients, Fiserv supports banks, credit unions, securities broker-dealers, leasing and finance companies, and retailers.

Fiserv’s core offerings include account processing systems that automate deposit, lending and transaction processing for financial institutions, as well as digital banking platforms that enable mobile and online banking services.

