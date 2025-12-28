Sapient Capital LLC Increases Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR

Sapient Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,703 shares during the period. Sapient Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $12,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 41,302,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,513,996,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252,323 shares during the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,049,784,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 11,144.8% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,728,611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,500,400,000 after buying an additional 13,606,522 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,253,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $967,589,000 after acquiring an additional 347,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,171,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,002,378,000 after acquiring an additional 213,218 shares during the period. 66.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IJR stock opened at $123.13 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $89.22 and a twelve month high of $125.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $119.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.31. The stock has a market cap of $88.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market. The Index serves as the underlying index for the S&P 600/Citigroup Growth and Value Index series. The component stocks are weighted according to the total float-adjusted market value of their outstanding shares.

