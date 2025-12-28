Great Oak Capital Partners LLC Acquires 18,438 Shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF $DFCF

Great Oak Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 690,324 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,438 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF accounts for about 7.8% of Great Oak Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Great Oak Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF were worth $29,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nemes Rush Group LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 32.8% in the second quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 2,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $224,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth $229,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the second quarter worth $235,000.

Get Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF alerts:

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Stock Up 0.0%

DFCF opened at $42.65 on Friday. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a 52-week low of $40.56 and a 52-week high of $43.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.56.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Profile

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFCF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.