Intuit Inc. $INTU Shares Sold by Sapient Capital LLC

Sapient Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,929 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,882 shares during the period. Sapient Capital LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $10,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Intuit by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,031 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the third quarter valued at approximately $235,000. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 2.0% in the third quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,827 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB increased its stake in Intuit by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB now owns 132,966 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $90,804,000 after buying an additional 5,532 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,098 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Friday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total transaction of $741,150.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 197 shares in the company, valued at $132,975. This trade represents a 84.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $659.95, for a total transaction of $219,763.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 13,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,893,486.20. This trade represents a 2.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 270,897 shares of company stock valued at $177,368,310. 2.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $676.55 on Friday. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $532.65 and a 12 month high of $813.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.26 billion, a PE ratio of 46.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $660.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $698.46.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 20th. The software maker reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.25. Intuit had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 21.19%.The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Intuit has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.630-3.680 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 9th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.81%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $875.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Intuit from $870.00 to $810.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Wall Street Zen raised Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 12th. Finally, Independent Research set a $875.00 price objective on Intuit in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $796.60.

Intuit Inc (NASDAQ: INTU) is a financial software company headquartered in Mountain View, California, that develops and sells cloud-based financial management and compliance products for individuals, small businesses, self-employed workers and accounting professionals. Founded in 1983 by Scott Cook and Tom Proulx, the company has grown from desktop tax and accounting software into a diversified provider of online financial tools. As of my latest update, Sasan Goodarzi serves as Chief Executive Officer.

Intuit’s product portfolio includes QuickBooks, its flagship accounting and business-management platform that offers bookkeeping, payroll, payments and invoicing capabilities; TurboTax, a tax-preparation and filing service aimed at individual taxpayers; and Mint, a consumer personal-finance and budgeting app.

