Affinity World Leaders Equity ETF $WLDR Holdings Increased by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Affinity World Leaders Equity ETF (BATS:WLDR – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 960,923 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,103 shares during the period. Affinity World Leaders Equity ETF comprises 1.4% of Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Sowell Financial Services LLC owned approximately 0.77% of Affinity World Leaders Equity ETF worth $35,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Separately, Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Affinity World Leaders Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000.
BATS:WLDR opened at $36.09 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.27. Affinity World Leaders Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $25.38 and a 1-year high of $36.10. The firm has a market cap of $45.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 0.95.
The Affinity World Leaders Equity ETF (WLDR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of multi-factor-selected securities from the developed markets, weighted in accordance with a proprietary risk model. WLDR was launched on Jan 17, 2018 and is managed by Affinity.
