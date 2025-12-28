Great Oak Capital Partners LLC Makes New $870,000 Investment in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF $BND

Great Oak Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $870,000. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises about 0.2% of Great Oak Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 99.6% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 37,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,691,000 after purchasing an additional 18,677 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $387,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $5,428,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 13,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock opened at $74.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.93. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $71.10 and a one year high of $75.15.

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.