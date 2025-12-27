SITC International Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SITIY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

SITC International Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SITIY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 80 shares, a decrease of 78.4% from the November 30th total of 370 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 799 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 799 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

SITC International Stock Performance

SITIY traded up $3.22 on Friday, hitting $38.96. 150 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 856. SITC International has a 12 month low of $19.86 and a 12 month high of $40.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.79 and its 200-day moving average is $35.63.

SITC International Company Profile

SITC International (OTCMKTS:SITIY) is a Hong Kong–based container shipping and logistics company specializing in shortsea and regional liner services. The firm operates a fleet of owned and chartered vessels that transport containerized cargo across major trade lanes in Asia, the Middle East and Eastern Mediterranean. Its core business encompasses scheduled sailing services, vessel chartering and feeder operations, catering to shippers of consumer goods, industrial components and bulk commodities.

In addition to its liner shipping activities, SITC provides integrated logistics solutions that include inland trucking, port handling, warehousing and door-to-door delivery.

