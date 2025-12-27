Sandfire Resources America Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRAFF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Sandfire Resources America Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRAFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 9,662 shares, a decline of 74.1% from the November 30th total of 37,292 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 81,357 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 81,357 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Sandfire Resources America Trading Up 3.5%

Shares of Sandfire Resources America stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,848. Sandfire Resources America has a one year low of $0.17 and a one year high of $0.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.21.

About Sandfire Resources America

Sandfire Resources America Corp. (OTCMKTS:SRAFF) operates as the American depositary receipt issuer for Sandfire Resources Ltd., an Australian-based, independent copper and gold producer. Through its ADR program, the company holds and administers ordinary shares of its parent, enabling U.S. investors to participate in the underlying performance of Sandfire Resources Ltd. without direct exposure to foreign securities markets.

The underlying parent company was founded in 2003 and has since developed a portfolio of copper and gold operations and exploration projects across multiple continents.

