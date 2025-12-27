Swiss Life Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SZLMY) Short Interest Update

Swiss Life Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SZLMY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,382 shares, a decline of 70.6% from the November 30th total of 4,699 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,601 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average trading volume of 15,601 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Swiss Life Stock Performance

Shares of SZLMY traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $59.48. The stock had a trading volume of 4,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,048. Swiss Life has a 1-year low of $37.85 and a 1-year high of $59.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.56.

About Swiss Life

Swiss Life is a leading provider of comprehensive life insurance, pension solutions and wealth management services. Founded in 1857 and headquartered in Zurich, the company has grown from its origins as Schweizerische Rentenanstalt into a diversified financial services group serving both private individuals and corporate clients. Its core offerings include life and health insurance policies, retirement planning products and tailored savings strategies designed to secure long-term financial well-being.

In addition to its traditional insurance business, Swiss Life operates an asset management arm that oversees a broad portfolio of investments ranging from equities and fixed income to real estate.

