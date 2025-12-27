GXChain (GXC) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $4.08 Thousand

GXChain (GXC) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. GXChain has a total market capitalization of $26.38 million and $4.08 thousand worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, GXChain has traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar. One GXChain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.35 or 0.00000402 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000550 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000118 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00000810 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GXChain Coin Profile

GXChain (CRYPTO:GXC) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io. The Reddit community for GXChain is https://reddit.com/r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gxchainglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling GXChain

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification.GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GXChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GXChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

