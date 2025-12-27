Navcoin (NAV) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $3.64 Million

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. During the last seven days, Navcoin has traded 1.1% higher against the dollar. One Navcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0464 or 0.00000053 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Navcoin has a market capitalization of $3.64 million and $57.29 thousand worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.74 or 0.00022553 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.61 or 0.00030414 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.75 or 0.00015712 BTC.

Zano (ZANO) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.08 or 0.00011517 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000162 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000001 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28,507.41 or 0.32588864 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 64.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin Coin Profile

Navcoin (CRYPTO:NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 18th, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,939,361 coins and its circulating supply is 78,361,080 coins. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navio_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official website is nav.io.

Navcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

