Syscoin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $5.06 Million (SYS)

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 27th. One Syscoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0177 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Syscoin has traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Syscoin has a market cap of $14.99 million and $5.06 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Arweave (AR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00003972 BTC.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87,505.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $619.55 or 0.00708015 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.41 or 0.00021039 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin Coin Profile

SYS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 16th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 848,972,568 coins. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Syscoin is syscoin.org/news. The Reddit community for Syscoin is https://reddit.com/r/syscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Syscoin is syscoin.org.

Syscoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Syscoin is a decentralized and open source project founded in 2014 by the founders of Blockchain Foundry, who remain Syscoin's core developers. The core project has been guided by Syscoin Foundation since 2019.Discord”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Syscoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Syscoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

