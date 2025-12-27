Ebiquity (LON:EBQ) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Ebiquity plc (LON:EBQ – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 18.05 and traded as low as GBX 12.75. Ebiquity shares last traded at GBX 12.93, with a volume of 1,670,000 shares trading hands.

Ebiquity Trading Up 1.4%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.49, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 13.74 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 17.98. The firm has a market capitalization of £17.97 million, a P/E ratio of -1.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.26.

Ebiquity (LON:EBQ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 29th. The company reported GBX (0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ebiquity had a negative return on equity of 14.87% and a negative net margin of 7.77%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ebiquity plc will post 2.9145078 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Ebiquity

About Ebiquity

In related news, insider Lara Izlan acquired 15,001 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 14 per share, for a total transaction of £2,100.14. 9.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ebiquity plc (LSE AIM: EBQ) is a world leader in media investment analysis. It harnesses the power of data to provide independent, fact-based advice, enabling brand owners to perfect media investment decisions and improve business outcomes. Ebiquity is able to provide independent, unbiased advice and solutions to brands because we have no commercial interest in any part of the media supply chain.

We are a data-driven solutions company helping brand owners drive efficiency and effectiveness from their media spend, eliminating wastage and creating value.

