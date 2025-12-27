Pacer Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Pacer Advisors Inc. lessened its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 353,265 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 11,643 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $157,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 251,390,681 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $79,856,764,000 after buying an additional 4,502,976 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 2.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 64,767,993 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $20,480,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,304 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Tesla during the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,839,824,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Tesla by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 20,225,098 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,424,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 20,194,152 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $6,374,284,000 after purchasing an additional 3,422,270 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $475.19 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $214.25 and a 1-year high of $498.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 trillion, a PE ratio of 316.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $444.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $386.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Tesla had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The firm had revenue of $28.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

TSLA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial set a $444.00 price target on Tesla and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 19th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Tesla from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 19th. Glj Research reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, China Renaissance lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $349.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and nine have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $414.50.

In related news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 56,820 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.66, for a total transaction of $25,606,501.20. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,391,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,145,215.90. This represents a 3.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.93, for a total value of $1,170,643.41. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 13,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,107,145.01. This trade represents a 16.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 19.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla, Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean?energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company’s stated mission is to accelerate the world’s transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla’s automotive business includes a lineup of battery?electric vehicles and related services.

