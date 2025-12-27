Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPM) Short Interest Update

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 21,124 shares, an increase of 347.6% from the November 30th total of 4,719 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 27,412 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Based on an average daily volume of 27,412 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSPM. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $162,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 25,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 117,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,814,000 after buying an additional 6,826 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF in the second quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $288,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA RSPM opened at $34.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $163.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.98. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF has a 1-year low of $26.63 and a 1-year high of $34.76.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (RSPM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weighted / Materials index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US materials companies in the S&P 500. RSPM was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

