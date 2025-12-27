ALPS Active REIT ETF (NASDAQ:REIT) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

ALPS Active REIT ETF (NASDAQ:REIT – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $26.53 and traded as low as $26.18. ALPS Active REIT ETF shares last traded at $26.3550, with a volume of 1,863 shares traded.

ALPS Active REIT ETF Trading Up 0.0%

The firm has a market capitalization of $44.85 million, a P/E ratio of 35.67 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.53.

Institutional Trading of ALPS Active REIT ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in REIT. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ALPS Active REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Main Street Group LTD grew its stake in shares of ALPS Active REIT ETF by 187.9% during the second quarter. Main Street Group LTD now owns 2,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC lifted its stake in shares of ALPS Active REIT ETF by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 12,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ALPS Active REIT ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $413,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ALPS Active REIT ETF by 96.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 8,196 shares during the period.

ALPS Active REIT ETF Company Profile

The ALPS Active REIT ETF (REIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to publicly traded equity securities of US REITs. REIT was launched on Feb 25, 2021 and is issued by SS&C.

