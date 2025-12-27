HBW Advisory Services LLC Sells 115,722 Shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF $UCON

HBW Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report) by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 273,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115,722 shares during the quarter. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of HBW Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF were worth $6,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UCON. Maseco LLP acquired a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 365.8% in the second quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 3,131 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF alerts:

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of UCON opened at $25.17 on Friday. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $24.38 and a 52 week high of $25.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.07.

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Company Profile

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UCON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.