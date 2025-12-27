SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Momentum Factor ETF $SEIM Shares Bought by K2 Financial Inc.

K2 Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:SEIM – Free Report) by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 104,371 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,445 shares during the quarter. SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Momentum Factor ETF comprises 3.8% of K2 Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. K2 Financial Inc.’s holdings in SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Momentum Factor ETF were worth $4,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Momentum Factor ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 28,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. S&T Bank PA grew its holdings in SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Momentum Factor ETF by 1,715.7% in the 2nd quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 180,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,604,000 after buying an additional 170,417 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Momentum Factor ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 71,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,032,000 after acquiring an additional 3,146 shares during the last quarter. Meriwether Wealth & Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Momentum Factor ETF by 80.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meriwether Wealth & Planning LLC now owns 26,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 11,636 shares during the period. Finally, Ascent Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Momentum Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000.

Get SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Momentum Factor ETF Trading Up 20.6%

Shares of SEIM opened at $47.03 on Friday. SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Momentum Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $30.22 and a 12-month high of $42.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $730.39 million, a P/E ratio of 29.16 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.05.

SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Momentum Factor ETF Cuts Dividend

About SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Momentum Factor ETF

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd were paid a $0.0592 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%.

(Free Report)

The SEI Large Cap Momentum Factor ETF (SEIM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of large-cap US companies, exhibiting strong momentum. Selection is based on a quantitative model and an optimization process. SEIM was launched on May 18, 2022 and is managed by SEI.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:SEIM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.