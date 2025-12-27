Triune Financial Partners LLC Increases Stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF $DFAC

Triune Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,656,877 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 69,849 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises approximately 35.5% of Triune Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Triune Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $141,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 44,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 14,007 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 404.8% during the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 62,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 50,123 shares during the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $618,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 108.9% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 8,809,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,745,000 after purchasing an additional 4,593,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stone Summit Wealth LLC raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stone Summit Wealth LLC now owns 132,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,753,000 after purchasing an additional 3,232 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DFAC opened at $40.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $40.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.83. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52-week low of $28.39 and a 52-week high of $40.21.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

