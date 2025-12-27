Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $23.80 Million Position in Pacer Swan SOS Flex (January) ETF $PSFD

Pacer Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Flex (January) ETF (BATS:PSFD – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 655,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,697 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned about 42.85% of Pacer Swan SOS Flex (January) ETF worth $23,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Flex (January) ETF during the first quarter valued at $221,000. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Pacer Swan SOS Flex (January) ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 77,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,704,000 after purchasing an additional 2,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Pacer Swan SOS Flex (January) ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,783,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the period.

Pacer Swan SOS Flex (January) ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of PSFD stock opened at $37.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $57.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.65 and a beta of 0.59. Pacer Swan SOS Flex has a 1-year low of $29.34 and a 1-year high of $35.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.85 and a 200-day moving average of $35.87.

About Pacer Swan SOS Flex (January) ETF

The Pacer Swan SOS Flex (January) ETF (PSFD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPDR S&P 500 ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PSFD was launched on Dec 22, 2020 and is managed by Pacer.

