Pacer Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 92,261 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,685 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $26,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IBM. Family CFO Inc purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Winnow Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 85.0% during the 2nd quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 111 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Silicon Valley Capital Partners boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 322.6% in the first quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copia Wealth Management grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 57.6% in the second quarter. Copia Wealth Management now owns 134 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBM opened at $305.22 on Friday. International Business Machines Corporation has a 12 month low of $214.50 and a 12 month high of $324.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $303.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $280.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $285.30 billion, a PE ratio of 36.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.69.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $16.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.10 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 37.76% and a net margin of 12.09%.The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 10th were paid a $1.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 10th. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 80.38%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $293.38.

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology and consulting company headquartered in Armonk, New York. Founded in 1911 as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (CTR) and renamed IBM in 1924, the company has evolved from early electromechanical machines to a diversified technology provider serving enterprises and governments worldwide. IBM is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IBM.

IBM’s principal businesses encompass cloud computing and software, infrastructure and systems, consulting and technology services, and research and development.

