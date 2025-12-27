Pacer Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Citigroup Inc. $C

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 38.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 245,957 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,707 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $24,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of C. Howard Hughes Medical Institute bought a new position in Citigroup during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 157.1% during the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 35.3% during the third quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in Citigroup by 131.6% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:C opened at $120.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.21. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.51 and a 52-week high of $122.84.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 14th. The company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $22.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.92 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 8.73%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 3rd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.71%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on C shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Piper Sandler set a $118.00 target price on Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Citigroup from $118.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Citigroup from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.50.

Positive Sentiment: Regulatory relief, progress on the Banamex stake sale and growing turnaround optimism are boosting Citi’s valuation narrative — investors view these developments as freeing capital and reducing legacy overhang, supporting a re-rate. Citigroup (C): Valuation Check After Regulatory Relief, Banamex Stake Sale Progress and Turnaround Optimism

Regulatory relief, progress on the Banamex stake sale and growing turnaround optimism are boosting Citi’s valuation narrative — investors view these developments as freeing capital and reducing legacy overhang, supporting a re-rate. Positive Sentiment: Analyst coverage notes Citi can benefit from an eventual Fed easing cycle — lower funding costs and stronger loan demand would help net interest margins and fee income across big banks, giving Citi upside if macro shifts as expected. The Zacks Analyst Blog Wells Fargo, Bank of America and Citigroup

Analyst coverage notes Citi can benefit from an eventual Fed easing cycle — lower funding costs and stronger loan demand would help net interest margins and fee income across big banks, giving Citi upside if macro shifts as expected. Positive Sentiment: Recent sessions showed Citi outperforming peers on bouts of buying interest, indicating pockets of accumulation from traders expecting the turnaround story to play out. Citigroup Inc. stock outperforms competitors on strong trading day

Recent sessions showed Citi outperforming peers on bouts of buying interest, indicating pockets of accumulation from traders expecting the turnaround story to play out. Neutral Sentiment: Market-support readings and technicals are mixed — some analyses flag that Citi’s momentum indicators and short-interest/market-structure signals leave room for consolidation instead of a clean breakout. Is Citigroup Inc Gaining or Losing Market Support?

Market-support readings and technicals are mixed — some analyses flag that Citi’s momentum indicators and short-interest/market-structure signals leave room for consolidation instead of a clean breakout. Negative Sentiment: Execution risk and headline sensitivity remain — delays or a smaller-than-expected Banamex sale, plus below-average trading volume and profit-taking after a strong run, can pressure the stock even with positive fundamentals. (Related coverage on the Banamex/regulatory story above.)

Citigroup Inc is a global financial services company headquartered in New York City with roots tracing back to the City Bank of New York, founded in 1812. The modern Citigroup was created through the 1998 merger of Citicorp and Travelers Group and has since operated as a diversified bank holding company that provides a broad range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments and institutions worldwide.

Citi’s principal businesses include retail and commercial banking, credit card and consumer lending products, wealth management and private banking, and a full suite of institutional services.

