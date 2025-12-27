Pacer Advisors Inc. Grows Holdings in Pentair plc $PNR

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 3,428.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 512,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 497,881 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of Pentair worth $56,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PNR. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pentair by 105.4% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pentair in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in shares of Pentair by 91.5% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pentair in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in shares of Pentair during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Pentair stock opened at $105.63 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $105.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.04. Pentair plc has a 12-month low of $74.25 and a 12-month high of $113.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $17.29 billion, a PE ratio of 26.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.21.

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Pentair had a return on equity of 21.83% and a net margin of 15.84%.The company’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. Pentair has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.110-1.160 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 4.850-4.900 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pentair plc will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 6th. Investors of record on Friday, January 23rd will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 23rd. This is a positive change from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.38%.

In other Pentair news, Director T Michael Glenn sold 6,558 shares of Pentair stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.33, for a total transaction of $684,196.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 31,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,254,261.36. The trade was a 17.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Robert P. Fishman sold 7,786 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.42, for a total transaction of $820,800.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 63,164 shares in the company, valued at $6,658,748.88. This represents a 10.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PNR. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Pentair from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Pentair in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Pentair from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Pentair from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $127.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.07.

Pentair plc (NYSE: PNR) is a global provider of water treatment and fluid management solutions. The company designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of products that move, treat, monitor and control the flow of water and other fluids across residential, commercial, industrial and municipal markets. Pentair’s offerings are focused on improving water quality, conserving resources and enabling efficient fluid handling in applications from household water systems and pools to large-scale industrial and municipal installations.

Product lines include pumps and pumping systems, water filtration and purification equipment, valves and controls, heat exchangers, pool and spa systems, and a range of aftermarket parts and services.

