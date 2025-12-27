Pacer Swan SOS Flex (July) ETF $PSFJ Shares Acquired by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Pacer Swan SOS Flex (July) ETF (BATS:PSFJ – Free Report) by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 713,171 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 161,697 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned about 92.02% of Pacer Swan SOS Flex (July) ETF worth $23,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Flex (July) ETF by 61.3% during the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 66,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after buying an additional 25,255 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer Swan SOS Flex (July) ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PSFJ opened at $33.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.93 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.99. Pacer Swan SOS Flex has a 1 year low of $26.05 and a 1 year high of $31.45.

Pacer Swan SOS Flex (July) ETF Profile

The Pacer Swan SOS Flex (July) ETF (PSFJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PSFJ was launched on Jun 30, 2021 and is managed by Pacer.

