Sheets Smith Wealth Management Makes New Investment in JBT Marel Corporation $JBTM

Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of JBT Marel Corporation (NYSE:JBTM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JBTM. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JBT Marel in the second quarter valued at about $141,026,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of JBT Marel during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $135,854,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JBT Marel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,029,000. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of JBT Marel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,182,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of JBT Marel in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,397,000. 98.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JBT Marel Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:JBTM opened at $155.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.20, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $140.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.64. JBT Marel Corporation has a 12-month low of $90.08 and a 12-month high of $157.21.

JBT Marel Announces Dividend

JBT Marel ( NYSE:JBTM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $936.75 million. JBT Marel had a negative net margin of 3.39% and a positive return on equity of 7.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 120.6% compared to the same quarter last year. JBT Marel has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.100-6.400 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that JBT Marel Corporation will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. JBT Marel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -17.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at JBT Marel

In other news, Director Olafur S. Gudmundsson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.79, for a total transaction of $2,835,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 19,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,832,964.20. The trade was a 50.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on JBTM. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of JBT Marel in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of JBT Marel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $169.00 price objective on shares of JBT Marel in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JBT Marel presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.00.

About JBT Marel

JBT Marel Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers value-added processing that includes chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, blending, marinating, tumbling, flattening, forming, portioning, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, extracting, pasteurizing, sterilizing, concentrating, high pressure processing, weighing, inspecting, filling, closing, sealing, end of line material handling, and packaging solutions to the food, beverage, and health market.

