Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $31.11 Million Stock Holdings in Harley-Davidson, Inc. $HOG

Pacer Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,115,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,271 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned 0.92% of Harley-Davidson worth $31,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its position in Harley-Davidson by 61.8% in the second quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 5,517,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108,099 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,884,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,665,000 after buying an additional 117,686 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 1.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,757,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,682,000 after buying an additional 64,118 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 30.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,838,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,389,000 after buying an additional 426,808 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Harley-Davidson in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,884,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Harley-Davidson from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Zacks Research raised Harley-Davidson from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Harley-Davidson from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Harley-Davidson from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.88.

Harley-Davidson Trading Up 0.6%

HOG opened at $21.02 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.10, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.33. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.45 and a fifty-two week high of $31.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.36.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $1.72. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 15.19%. As a group, research analysts predict that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Harley-Davidson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 9th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 9th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.48%.

About Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc is a renowned American motorcycle manufacturer best known for its heavyweight cruiser and touring bikes. Founded in 1903 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, the company has built a strong reputation for producing distinctive motorcycles characterized by their signature V-twin engines, chrome finishes and robust frames. Harley-Davidson markets its products globally through a network of franchised dealerships and focuses on delivering an immersive brand experience to its customers, emphasizing lifestyle and community alongside its motorcycles.

In addition to its core motorcycle business, Harley-Davidson offers an extensive range of parts, accessories and apparel under its Genuine Motor Parts & Accessories and MotorClothes lines.

