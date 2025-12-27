Comparing Senstar Technologies (NASDAQ:SNT) & Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRAP)

Senstar Technologies (NASDAQ:SNT – Get Free Report) and Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRAP – Get Free Report) are both small-cap industrials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Senstar Technologies and Wrap Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Senstar Technologies 0 1 0 0 2.00 Wrap Technologies 1 0 0 0 1.00

Insider and Institutional Ownership

20.8% of Senstar Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.8% of Wrap Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.4% of Senstar Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 33.3% of Wrap Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Senstar Technologies 12.83% 12.02% 9.18% Wrap Technologies -300.11% -194.93% -83.58%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Senstar Technologies and Wrap Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Senstar Technologies and Wrap Technologies”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Senstar Technologies $35.75 million 2.90 $2.64 million $0.20 22.25 Wrap Technologies $4.50 million 24.84 -$5.88 million ($0.30) -7.23

Senstar Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Wrap Technologies. Wrap Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Senstar Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Senstar Technologies has a beta of 2.81, indicating that its share price is 181% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wrap Technologies has a beta of 1.39, indicating that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Senstar Technologies beats Wrap Technologies on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Senstar Technologies

Senstar Technologies Corporation provides physical, video, and access control security products and solutions worldwide. It offers solutions for critical sites, which leverage its portfolio of perimeter intrusion detection systems, and video management software with intelligent video analytics security solutions, as well as access control products and technologies. The company's solutions and products are optimized for perimeter, outdoor, and general security applications. Its portfolio of critical infrastructure protection and site protection technologies includes various smart barriers and fences, fence mounted sensors, virtual gates, buried and concealed detection systems, and sensors for sub-surface intrusion, such as to secure pipelines, as well as video analytics software and video management systems. Senstar Technologies Corporation was incorporated in 1984 and is based in Ottawa, Canada.

About Wrap Technologies

Wrap Technologies, Inc., a public safety technology and services company, develops policing solutions to law enforcement and security personnel. The company's flagship product is BolaWrap 150, a handheld remote restraint device that discharges a seven and a half-foot Kevlar tether, entangling an individual from a range of 10-25 feet. It also offers virtual reality training system, a law enforcement 3D training system employing immersive computer graphics VR with proprietary software-enabled content. It operates in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Tempe, Arizona.

