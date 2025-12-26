WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Quality Growth Fund (QMID) to Issue Annual Dividend of $0.15 on December 30th

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Quality Growth Fund (NASDAQ:QMID – Get Free Report) announced an annual dividend on Wednesday, December 24th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 26th will be given a dividend of 0.145 per share on Tuesday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 50.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 26th.

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Quality Growth Fund Stock Performance

Shares of QMID stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.83. 3 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 390. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68 and a beta of 1.14. WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Quality Growth Fund has a one year low of $22.31 and a one year high of $29.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.91.

About WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Quality Growth Fund

The WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Quality Growth Fund (QMID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap growth companies that exhibit the strongest quality characteristics relative to their peers. QMID was launched on Jan 25, 2024 and is issued by WisdomTree.

