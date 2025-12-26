iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Short Interest Down 75.6% in December

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 14,873 shares, a decline of 75.6% from the November 30th total of 61,067 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 470,533 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 470,533 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Stock Performance

ISTB stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.74. The stock had a trading volume of 283,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,578. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.68. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.57 and a 52-week high of $48.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.11.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 19th were paid a $0.1699 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 19th. This is a positive change from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.2%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF

About iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 174.1% during the 3rd quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $37,000. Rothschild Investment LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 41.8% during the third quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1,394.0% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 3,024.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,571 shares during the last quarter.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

