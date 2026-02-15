Genpact Limited $G Shares Bought by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report) by 16.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 111,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,876 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Genpact were worth $4,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in Genpact by 364.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 636 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Genpact during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Genpact by 193.5% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 678 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Genpact by 208.2% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 906 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Genpact by 104.9% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 922 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. 96.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Genpact alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

G has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Genpact in a report on Friday, December 26th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Genpact from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Citigroup raised shares of Genpact from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Genpact from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 10th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Genpact from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Genpact presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.29.

Genpact Stock Performance

NYSE:G opened at $37.31 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.18 and a 200-day moving average of $43.48. The firm has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Genpact Limited has a twelve month low of $34.79 and a twelve month high of $55.55.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Genpact had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 22.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. Genpact has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.010-4.010 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.920-0.930 EPS. Analysts forecast that Genpact Limited will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genpact Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This is a boost from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Genpact’s payout ratio is currently 21.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Genpact

In related news, SVP Riju Vashisht sold 16,016 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total value of $747,146.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 95,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,456,054.65. This trade represents a 14.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sameer Dewan sold 15,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total value of $703,855.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 37,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,760,990.85. The trade was a 28.56% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

About Genpact

(Free Report)

Genpact is a global professional services firm specializing in digitally powered business process management and services. The company partners with clients across industries to design, transform and run key operations, leveraging data analytics, artificial intelligence, automation and domain expertise. Its offerings span finance and accounting, supply chain management, procurement, customer experience, risk and compliance, and other critical business functions.

Founded in 1997 as the business process outsourcing arm of General Electric and originally known as GE Capital International Services, the company rebranded as Genpact in 2005 and completed its initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange in 2007 under the ticker symbol “G.” Over time, Genpact has expanded beyond traditional outsourcing to focus on digital transformation and innovation, helping organizations accelerate growth and improve operational efficiency.

Headquartered in New York City, Genpact serves clients in more than 30 countries across North America, Latin America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding G? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Genpact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genpact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.