Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Buys 28,629 Shares of Pegasystems Inc. $PEGA

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Free Report) by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 79,619 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,629 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Pegasystems were worth $4,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Pegasystems by 141,900.0% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 4,260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 4,257 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Pegasystems by 450.4% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,844 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Pegasystems by 5.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 248,168 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,253,000 after purchasing an additional 13,075 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in Pegasystems by 18.0% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 155,783 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,830,000 after purchasing an additional 23,713 shares during the period. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth increased its position in Pegasystems by 55.0% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 5,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 1,943 shares during the last quarter. 46.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Positive Sentiment: Barclays upgraded PEGA, citing accelerating Pega Cloud adoption and strong AI positioning after the recent selloff — the note frames current weakness as a buying opportunity.

Positive Sentiment: Coverage highlighting Pegasystems' strong 2025 results, legal relief and an enlarged buyback has shifted the investment narrative toward capital returns plus improving fundamentals.

Positive Sentiment: Management reiterated growth ambitions (targeting $2B revenue) and emphasized "predictable AI" and cloud migration as the path to mid-teens ACV/revenue growth — a roadmap investors view as supportive of durable recurring revenue.

Positive Sentiment: Pegasystems is targeting ~15% ACV and revenue growth in 2026 as Pega Cloud adoption accelerates — a concrete growth guide that supports multiple expansion if execution continues.

Positive Sentiment: Rosenblatt reaffirmed a buy rating with a $62 target, signaling at least some analyst conviction behind the recovery narrative.

Positive Sentiment: Intraday market commentary noted PEGA "making a mark" on Nasdaq as digital solutions momentum attracts trader interest.

Neutral Sentiment: Analysts and commentary are reassessing valuation after recent share?price weakness — useful context for longer?term investors but not an immediate catalyst.

Neutral Sentiment: Comparative coverage contrasts PEGA with peers (e.g., Trend Micro) — background reading for investors sizing competitive risk.

Negative Sentiment: Wedbush cut its price target from $75 to $60 (still an outperform), reducing upside projection and signaling more conservative near?term expectations.

Negative Sentiment: Citizens Jmp lowered its target from $78 to $58, trimming analyst upside and reflecting continued analyst divergence on fair value.

Negative Sentiment: Pegasystems agreed to pay $7M to resolve investors' trade?secret claims — a modest one?time hit but a headline negative that briefly pressures sentiment.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PEGA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Pegasystems from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Pegasystems from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $65.00 target price on shares of Pegasystems and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp set a $60.00 price target on shares of Pegasystems in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.95.

PEGA stock opened at $43.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.67. Pegasystems Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.84 and a twelve month high of $68.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 20.54 and a beta of 1.07.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $504.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $494.60 million. Pegasystems had a net margin of 22.54% and a return on equity of 38.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Pegasystems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.750-2.750 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pegasystems Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 2nd. Pegasystems’s payout ratio is 5.63%.

In other news, Chairman Alan Trefler sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total value of $2,205,900.00. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 44,394,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,176,216,135.08. This represents a 0.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Rifat Kerim Akgonul sold 4,000 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction on Monday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.19, for a total value of $240,760.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 112,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,792,140.55. This represents a 3.42% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 108,405 shares of company stock valued at $5,896,127. 49.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pegasystems Inc is a software company specializing in customer engagement and digital process automation solutions. Headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, Pegasystems develops enterprise applications designed to help organizations streamline operations, manage customer interactions and automate complex workflows. Its platform supports a wide range of use cases, from sales and marketing optimization to case management and robotic process automation.

The core of Pegasystems’ offering is the Pega Platform, a low-code development environment that enables businesses to build and deploy applications with minimal hand-coding.

