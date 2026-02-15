Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. $SFM Position Increased by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 62.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,662 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,115 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $3,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SFM. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 98.6% in the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 60.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period.

Shares of SFM stock opened at $68.96 on Friday. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.75 and a 1 year high of $182.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.05.

SFM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America dropped their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $152.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and set a $91.00 price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sprouts Farmers Market presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.77.

In other news, insider John Scott Neal sold 17,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.20, for a total value of $1,488,529.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 14,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,207,965.60. This represents a 55.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Alisa Gmelich sold 3,161 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.39, for a total transaction of $250,951.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer owned 5,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $440,773.28. This trade represents a 36.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc (NASDAQ: SFM) is a specialty grocery retailer focused on fresh, natural and organic foods. Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, the company operates stores designed to offer an open-market shopping experience, emphasizing quality produce sourced from regional farmers alongside organic pantry staples, dairy, meat and seafood. Sprouts’ product assortment also includes bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, a deli and prepared foods, reflecting its commitment to wellness and affordable healthy living.

Founded in 2002 by members of the Boney family, Sprouts began as a single farmers market in Chandler, Arizona.

