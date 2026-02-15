Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG Shares Sold by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,333 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $4,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ISRG. SteelPeak Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 28.7% in the third quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 41,993 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,781,000 after acquiring an additional 9,364 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 81,542 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 22,759 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,179,000 after purchasing an additional 3,676 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 89.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 788,328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $428,386,000 after purchasing an additional 371,806 shares during the period. Finally, World Investment Advisors grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 238.3% during the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 5,399 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,415,000 after buying an additional 3,803 shares during the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ISRG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $620.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $655.00 to $645.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 23rd. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $616.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $740.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Leerink Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $593.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $617.23.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $485.84 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $541.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $510.34. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $425.00 and a 1-year high of $609.08. The company has a market cap of $172.54 billion, a PE ratio of 61.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.65.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 28.38% and a return on equity of 15.06%. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Gary S. Guthart sold 24,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $530.10, for a total value of $12,987,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 3,694 shares in the company, valued at $1,958,189.40. This trade represents a 86.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Fredrik Widman sold 133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.96, for a total value of $65,829.68. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 660 shares in the company, valued at $326,673.60. The trade was a 16.77% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,189 shares of company stock valued at $30,785,441. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Intuitive Surgical

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, founded in 1995 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, is a medical technology company focused on the design, manufacture and service of robotic-assisted surgical systems. The company is best known for its da Vinci surgical systems, which enable minimally invasive procedures by translating a surgeon’s hand movements into finer, scaled motions of small instruments inside the patient. Intuitive’s business centers on supplying hospitals and surgical centers with systems, instruments and related technologies that aim to improve precision, visualization and control in the operating room.

In addition to its core surgical platforms, Intuitive markets a portfolio of reusable and disposable instruments, accessories, and proprietary software, and provides training, servicing and clinical support to its customers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.