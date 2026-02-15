OnKure Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKUR) Short Interest Up 43.6% in January

OnKure Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKUR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 14,187 shares, a growth of 43.6% from the January 15th total of 9,877 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 68,471 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 68,471 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of OnKure Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of OnKure Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, OnKure Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OKUR. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in OnKure Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of OnKure Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of OnKure Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Rangeley Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of OnKure Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of OnKure Therapeutics by 172.1% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 59,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 37,459 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OKUR opened at $2.42 on Friday. OnKure Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.70 and a 52-week high of $6.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.80. The firm has a market cap of $32.79 million, a P/E ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 0.46.

OnKure Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ: OKUR) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel therapies for oncology and autoimmune diseases. Headquartered in Westlake Village, California, OnKure is advancing small molecule drug candidates designed to modulate key signaling pathways implicated in cancer cell growth and immune system function.

The company’s lead oncology asset, OKI-179, is an orally available histone deacetylase (HDAC) inhibitor being evaluated in Phase I and Phase II clinical studies for a range of solid tumors.

