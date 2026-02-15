Interactive Strength Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNR) Short Interest Up 44.4% in January

Interactive Strength Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNR – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 123,511 shares, a growth of 44.4% from the January 15th total of 85,521 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,361,138 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 5,361,138 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Interactive Strength stock opened at $0.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 million, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.56. Interactive Strength has a 1 year low of $0.30 and a 1 year high of $39.60.
Interactive Strength (NASDAQ:TRNR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($3.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.90) by $1.79. Interactive Strength had a negative net margin of 202.03% and a negative return on equity of 152.27%. The business had revenue of $4.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.00 million.
Interactive Strength Inc, doing business as FORME, operates digital fitness platform that provides connected fitness hardware products and related accessories in the United States. The company offers the Forme Studio, a fitness mirror with touchscreen display; and the Forme Studio Lift, a fitness mirror and cable-based digital resistance. It also provides video on-demand classes, and personal training and expert health coaching services. The company sells its products through retail stores, as well as online.
