Mothercare (LON:MTC) Sets New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Mothercare plc (LON:MTC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.51 and last traded at GBX 1.58, with a volume of 191902 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.76.

Mothercare Trading Down 9.7%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,691.67, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of £8.93 million, a P/E ratio of 1.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2.17 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2.57.

Mothercare (LON:MTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 23rd. The company reported GBX (0.30) EPS for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mothercare plc will post 0.2157576 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Clive Whiley purchased 42,000,000 shares of Mothercare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1 per share, for a total transaction of £420,000. Also, insider Andrew Cook acquired 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1 per share, with a total value of £50,000. Insiders own 10.96% of the company’s stock.

Mothercare plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist franchisor of products for parents and young children under the Mothercare brand. The company provides clothing, footwear, home and travel products, and toys. It operates through Mothercare stores, as well as online stores under the Mothercare brand. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Hemel Hempstead, the United Kingdom.

