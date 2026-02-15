David Beitel Sells 3,966 Shares of Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) CTO David Beitel sold 3,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.22, for a total value of $175,376.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 136,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,044,431.80. This trade represents a 2.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of ZG opened at $43.30 on Friday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.25 and a 12 month high of $90.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.78. The company has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 481.16, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 2.04.
Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.03). Zillow Group had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 0.56%. The company had revenue of $654.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zillow Group, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Zillow Group from $73.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target (down from $85.00) on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $78.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zillow Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.43.
- Positive Sentiment: Zillow highlights a profitability milestone and faster rentals growth, which supports the company’s longer?term path to sustainable earnings. Zillow Group Profitability Milestone Highlights Rentals Growth And Valuation Gap
- Neutral Sentiment: Citigroup cut its price target (from $100 to $78) but maintained a Buy rating, keeping upside expectations though at a lower valuation. Benzinga: Citigroup price target note
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst commentary and features discuss potential catalysts and valuation tradeoffs — useful for investors weighing near?term legal/earnings headwinds versus longer?term revenue momentum. What Catalysts Are Recasting The Story For Zillow Group (ZG)?
- Negative Sentiment: Q4 adjusted EPS missed expectations (reported roughly $0.39 vs. consensus ~ $0.42), prompting heavy selling pressure and a sharp weekly decline. Earnings execution shortfall is the primary near?term catalyst for the share drop. Zillow Stock Drops Nearly 20% This Week After Earnings Miss
- Negative Sentiment: Several analysts trimmed targets and/or ratings (Wells Fargo cut its target to $61; Barclays issued a Hold), reducing near?term analyst support and pressuring sentiment. Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Zillow Group Price Target
- Negative Sentiment: Multiple insider sales were disclosed this week (including the General Counsel, CTO, COO, CAO and other insiders), which investors often view as a negative signal about confidence or a source of additional selling supply. Representative SEC filing: Insider Form 4 filing
- Negative Sentiment: Shares hit a new 12?month low after the mix of the earnings miss, price?target cuts and the spike in trading volume — signaling increased near?term downside risk until clarity returns on margins and legal/headline issues. Zillow Group Sets New 12-Month Low Following Weak Earnings
Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) is a U.S.-based online real estate marketplace that connects consumers, real estate professionals and mortgage lenders through a suite of digital products and advertising services. Founded in 2006 by Rich Barton and Lloyd Frink and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company operates a portfolio of consumer-facing brands and tools designed to simplify home search, rental discovery, valuation and mortgage shopping.
Zillow’s core products include its consumer websites and mobile apps that list homes for sale and rent, the Zestimate automated home value estimate, and marketplaces that connect buyers and renters with agents and lenders.
