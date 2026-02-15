Invesco Dorsey Wright Developed Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIZ) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

Invesco Dorsey Wright Developed Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIZ – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 986,035 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,086% from the previous session’s volume of 83,153 shares.The stock last traded at $53.5660 and had previously closed at $53.46.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Developed Markets Momentum ETF Stock Up 0.4%

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $598.53 million, a PE ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.05.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Developed Markets Momentum ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Investors of record on Monday, December 22nd were given a $0.2028 dividend. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 22nd. This is an increase from Invesco Dorsey Wright Developed Markets Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Dorsey Wright Developed Markets Momentum ETF

About Invesco Dorsey Wright Developed Markets Momentum ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Developed Markets Momentum ETF in the third quarter worth $1,666,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Developed Markets Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $13,516,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Developed Markets Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,349,000. NWF Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Developed Markets Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,782,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 233.0% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 19,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 13,397 shares during the period.

PowerShares DWA Developed Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Developed Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of developed economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding the United States companies listed on the United States stock exchange. This Index includes approximately 100 companies that possess relative strength characteristics and are domiciled in developed markets including, but not limited to, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hong Kong, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Portugal, Singapore, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

