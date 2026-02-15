Invesco Dorsey Wright Developed Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIZ) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

Invesco Dorsey Wright Developed Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIZ – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 986,035 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,086% from the previous session’s volume of 83,153 shares.The stock last traded at $53.5660 and had previously closed at $53.46.
Invesco Dorsey Wright Developed Markets Momentum ETF Stock Up 0.4%
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $598.53 million, a PE ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.05.
Invesco Dorsey Wright Developed Markets Momentum ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Investors of record on Monday, December 22nd were given a $0.2028 dividend. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 22nd. This is an increase from Invesco Dorsey Wright Developed Markets Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Dorsey Wright Developed Markets Momentum ETF
About Invesco Dorsey Wright Developed Markets Momentum ETF
PowerShares DWA Developed Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Developed Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of developed economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding the United States companies listed on the United States stock exchange. This Index includes approximately 100 companies that possess relative strength characteristics and are domiciled in developed markets including, but not limited to, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hong Kong, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Portugal, Singapore, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco Dorsey Wright Developed Markets Momentum ETF
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
- Nvidia CEO Issues Bold Tesla Call
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- The day the gold market broke
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dorsey Wright Developed Markets Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dorsey Wright Developed Markets Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.