Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $5.01 Million Stock Position in Axis Capital Holdings Limited $AXS

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lessened its position in shares of Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,012 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Axis Capital were worth $5,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AXS. Norges Bank bought a new position in Axis Capital in the second quarter worth $100,683,000. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Axis Capital by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,817,204 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $188,662,000 after buying an additional 586,576 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Axis Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,025,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Axis Capital by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,716,201 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $383,698,000 after acquiring an additional 425,790 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Axis Capital by 4,452.6% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 264,003 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,409,000 after acquiring an additional 258,204 shares in the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AXS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Axis Capital from $124.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 30th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Axis Capital in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Weiss Ratings cut Axis Capital from a “buy (a-)” rating to a “buy (b)” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 price target on shares of Axis Capital in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Axis Capital in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.00.

Shares of AXS opened at $101.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.21, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.63. Axis Capital Holdings Limited has a one year low of $84.81 and a one year high of $110.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Axis Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The insurance provider reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Axis Capital had a return on equity of 18.90% and a net margin of 15.37%.The business’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Axis Capital Holdings Limited will post 11.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 31st. Axis Capital’s payout ratio is currently 14.21%.

Positive Sentiment: Zacks raised multiple near?term and full?year forecasts: Q1 2026 to $3.06 (from $2.93), Q1 2027 to $3.49 (from $3.18), Q2 2026 to $3.09, Q3 2026 to $3.29, Q4 2026 to $3.41, FY2026 to $12.85 (from $12.65), FY2027 to $13.79 (from $13.70) and FY2028 to $15.01. These upward revisions suggest Zacks sees stronger underwriting/investment momentum and support a more constructive outlook for AXS. Zacks Research Estimate Changes

Zacks raised multiple near?term and full?year forecasts: Q1 2026 to $3.06 (from $2.93), Q1 2027 to $3.49 (from $3.18), Q2 2026 to $3.09, Q3 2026 to $3.29, Q4 2026 to $3.41, FY2026 to $12.85 (from $12.65), FY2027 to $13.79 (from $13.70) and FY2028 to $15.01. These upward revisions suggest Zacks sees stronger underwriting/investment momentum and support a more constructive outlook for AXS. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks published a broad refresh of quarterly models across 2026–2028 (a mixture of small tweaks and new longer?range forecasts). Some moves appear to be model updates rather than a clear directional signal — watch for company commentary or actual quarterly results to confirm the trend. Zacks Research Estimate Changes

Zacks published a broad refresh of quarterly models across 2026–2028 (a mixture of small tweaks and new longer?range forecasts). Some moves appear to be model updates rather than a clear directional signal — watch for company commentary or actual quarterly results to confirm the trend. Negative Sentiment: Zacks cut longer?dated quarterly estimates: Q4 2027 was lowered materially to $3.35 (from $3.85) and Q3 2027 trimmed to $3.55 (from $3.60). The Q4 2027 reduction is the clearest headwind in this package and could weigh on near?term investor sentiment until company results or reserve commentary clarify drivers. Zacks Research Estimate Changes

Axis Capital Profile

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers professional insurance products that cover directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions, employment practices, fiduciary, crime, professional indemnity, medical malpractice, and other financial insurance related coverages for commercial enterprises, financial institutions, not-for-profit organizations, and other professional service providers; and property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, property in transit, onshore renewable energy installations, and physical damage and business interruption following an act of terrorism.

