Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to “Buy” Rating

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on PAAS. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from $47.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Pan American Silver in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Pan American Silver from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Research cut Pan American Silver from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pan American Silver presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.60.

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Price Performance

Pan American Silver stock opened at $57.97 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.31. Pan American Silver has a 1 year low of $20.55 and a 1 year high of $69.99. The company has a market capitalization of $24.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.66.

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $854.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $867.76 million. Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 19.52%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pan American Silver will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. XTX Topco Ltd grew its holdings in Pan American Silver by 123.9% in the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 52,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 28,963 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 176.9% during the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 114,780 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,445,000 after buying an additional 73,326 shares during the last quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG boosted its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 117.9% in the 3rd quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG now owns 43,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,702,000 after buying an additional 23,780 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its stake in Pan American Silver by 214.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 121,633 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,711,000 after acquiring an additional 82,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its stake in Pan American Silver by 363.2% in the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 151,801 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,879,000 after acquiring an additional 119,028 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.43% of the company’s stock.

About Pan American Silver

(Get Free Report)

Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE: PAAS) is a Vancouver-based mining company and one of the world’s largest primary silver producers. The company’s core activities encompass the exploration, development, extraction and processing of silver, with significant by-product production of gold, zinc and lead. Pan American Silver maintains a vertically integrated operating model, covering the full mining value chain from resource discovery through to refined metal production.

With a geographic footprint concentrated across the Americas, Pan American Silver operates multiple mines in Mexico, Peru, Argentina and Bolivia, and is advancing several development and exploration projects in Chile and Ecuador.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.