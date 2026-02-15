Curbline Properties (NYSE:CURB) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Curbline Properties Corp. (NYSE:CURB – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $26.03 and last traded at $26.00, with a volume of 635402 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.36.

CURB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Curbline Properties from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Wolfe Research upgraded Curbline Properties from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Curbline Properties in a report on Monday, December 29th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Curbline Properties from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, UBS Group set a $27.00 price target on shares of Curbline Properties in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 9.99, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.86 and a beta of 0.48.

Curbline Properties (NYSE:CURB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 9th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.18). Curbline Properties had a return on equity of 2.10% and a net margin of 21.78%.The business had revenue of $54.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.2% on a year-over-year basis. Curbline Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.170-1.210 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Curbline Properties Corp. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Monday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 22nd. Curbline Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 168.42%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CURB. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Curbline Properties by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 182,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,164,000 after purchasing an additional 48,516 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its position in Curbline Properties by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 579,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,930,000 after purchasing an additional 133,600 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Curbline Properties by 52.2% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 483,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,792,000 after acquiring an additional 166,046 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Curbline Properties by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 254,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,811,000 after purchasing an additional 55,235 shares during the period. Finally, OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd lifted its holdings in Curbline Properties by 56.9% during the third quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 169,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,788,000 after buying an additional 61,587 shares during the period.

Curbline Properties Corp. is a real estate investment trust which is an owner and manager of convenience shopping centers positioned on the curbline of well-trafficked intersections and major vehicular corridors in suburban. Curbline Properties Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

