Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF) Short Interest Up 42.7% in January

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 57,956 shares, an increase of 42.7% from the January 15th total of 40,604 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 131,953 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Based on an average trading volume of 131,953 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSEARCA:PGF opened at $14.40 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.26 and its 200 day moving average is $14.41. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $13.61 and a 52 week high of $15.00.

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 20th were issued a $0.0818 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco Financial Preferred ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 20th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Financial Preferred ETF

About Invesco Financial Preferred ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Motco bought a new position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the third quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Avion Wealth bought a new stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $127,000.

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly. The Fund normally invests at least 90% of its total assets in preferred securities that consists of the Index. The Fund may contain securities in the financial and insurance sectors.

