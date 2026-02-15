Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF) Short Interest Up 42.7% in January

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 57,956 shares, an increase of 42.7% from the January 15th total of 40,604 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 131,953 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Based on an average trading volume of 131,953 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Trading Up 0.4%
Shares of NYSEARCA:PGF opened at $14.40 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.26 and its 200 day moving average is $14.41. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $13.61 and a 52 week high of $15.00.
Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 20th were issued a $0.0818 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco Financial Preferred ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 20th.
About Invesco Financial Preferred ETF
PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly. The Fund normally invests at least 90% of its total assets in preferred securities that consists of the Index. The Fund may contain securities in the financial and insurance sectors.
