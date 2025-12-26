Short Interest in Jiayin Group Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:JFIN) Drops By 63.6%

Jiayin Group Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:JFIN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 96,954 shares, a drop of 63.6% from the November 30th total of 266,124 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 138,416 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Based on an average daily volume of 138,416 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Jiayin Group

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JFIN. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Jiayin Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Jiayin Group by 14,985.7% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 4,196 shares during the period. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Jiayin Group during the second quarter worth approximately $100,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in shares of Jiayin Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Jiayin Group during the first quarter worth approximately $168,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.08% of the company’s stock.

Jiayin Group Stock Down 2.1%

Shares of NASDAQ JFIN traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.20. 68,024 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,108. The firm has a market capitalization of $330.89 million, a PE ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.79. Jiayin Group has a 12 month low of $6.03 and a 12 month high of $19.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Jiayin Group ( NASDAQ:JFIN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Jiayin Group had a return on equity of 45.63% and a net margin of 26.18%.The business had revenue of $206.52 million for the quarter.

Several research firms have recently commented on JFIN. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Jiayin Group in a report on Monday. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Jiayin Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Jiayin Group presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

About Jiayin Group

Jiayin Group (NASDAQ: JFIN) is a China-based, technology-driven consumer finance marketplace that connects individual borrowers with institutional lenders. The company’s online platform leverages proprietary credit scoring models, big data analytics and AI?powered risk management tools to streamline the loan application, approval and disbursement processes. By integrating end-to-end services—including borrower acquisition, credit assessment, loan servicing and collection—Jiayin Group provides a comprehensive fintech solution for unsecured personal loans.

Through its platform, Jiayin Group offers financial institutions access to an underserved segment of the consumer credit market, particularly in third- and fourth?tier cities across China.

