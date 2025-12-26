North Square RCIM Tax-Advantaged Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:QTPI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

North Square RCIM Tax-Advantaged Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:QTPI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 449 shares, an increase of 404.5% from the November 30th total of 89 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,189 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 7,189 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of North Square RCIM Tax-Advantaged Preferred and Income Securities ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in North Square RCIM Tax-Advantaged Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $345,000. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in North Square RCIM Tax-Advantaged Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 63.6% in the third quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC now owns 327,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,372,000 after acquiring an additional 127,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of North Square RCIM Tax-Advantaged Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the third quarter worth about $311,000.

North Square RCIM Tax-Advantaged Preferred and Income Securities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of QTPI stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.77. 89,159 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,020. North Square RCIM Tax-Advantaged Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $24.07 and a 52-week high of $26.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.55.

North Square RCIM Tax-Advantaged Preferred and Income Securities ETF Company Profile

The North Square RCIM Tax-Advantaged Preferred and Income Securities ETF (QTPI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed, seeking to provide high current income and long-term capital appreciation with a focus on tax-advantaged qualified dividend income. The portfolio holds preferred securities, REITs, and other income focused securities. QTPI was launched on Dec 19, 2024 and is issued by North Square.

