Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Globus Medical (GMED)

Globus Medical (NYSE: GMED) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

12/17/2025 – Globus Medical had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $92.00 to $100.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/17/2025 – Globus Medical had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $90.00 to $105.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/9/2025 – Globus Medical was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/6/2025 – Globus Medical was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/2/2025 – Globus Medical had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $100.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/18/2025 – Globus Medical had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Truist Financial Corporation. They now have a $105.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $93.00.

11/16/2025 – Globus Medical was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

11/10/2025 – Globus Medical was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

11/10/2025 – Globus Medical had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $106.00 to $114.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/8/2025 – Globus Medical was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/7/2025 – Globus Medical had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $66.00 to $79.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/7/2025 – Globus Medical had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $88.00 to $92.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/7/2025 – Globus Medical was upgraded by analysts at Truist Financial Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $93.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $65.00.

11/7/2025 – Globus Medical was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corporation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $91.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $65.00.

10/28/2025 – Globus Medical is now covered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Globus Medical

In related news, SVP Kelly Huller sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $675,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David D. Davidar sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $2,150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 516,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,399,650. This trade represents a 4.62% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 86,042 shares of company stock worth $7,419,030 in the last three months. 18.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Globus Medical, Inc (NYSE:GMED) is a leading medical device company specializing in musculoskeletal solutions for spine and orthopaedic applications. Founded in 2003 by David C. Paul and headquartered in Audubon, Pennsylvania, the company develops, manufactures and markets implantable devices and surgical instruments designed to treat spinal disorders and promote bone healing. Its product portfolio encompasses solutions for minimally invasive and open surgical procedures, including interbody fusion devices, pedicle screw systems, and biologics used to enhance fusion outcomes.

In addition to its core spine business, Globus Medical has expanded into robotics and navigation systems to support precision and efficiency in the operating room.

