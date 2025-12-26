Short Interest in cbdMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) Rises By 446.5%

cbdMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 3,970,725 shares, an increase of 446.5% from the November 30th total of 726,585 shares. Approximately 45.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,203,375 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,203,375 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 45.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

cbdMD Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.68. The company had a trading volume of 2,085,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,690,043. cbdMD has a 52 week low of $0.47 and a 52 week high of $6.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other cbdMD news, major shareholder Clark R. Crosnoe sold 550,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.32, for a total value of $1,277,626.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 17,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,470. The trade was a 96.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

cbdMD Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in cbdMD stock. Alesco Advisors LLC increased its position in cbdMD, Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD Free Report ) by 64.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,513 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,748 shares during the quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.77% of cbdMD worth $61,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 7.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

cbdMD, Inc (NYSEAMERICAN: YCBD) is a Charlotte, North Carolina–based producer and distributor of hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD) products. Since its founding in 2018, the company has focused on developing a diverse portfolio of wellness offerings designed for human and pet use. Its product range includes tinctures, capsules, gummies, topicals, and pet-specific formulations, each developed to comply with U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) guidelines for hemp-derived substances.

The company operates a vertically integrated business model, sourcing U.S.-grown hemp and overseeing manufacturing processes in cGMP-certified facilities.

